ISL 2018-19: Sarthak Golui and Valpuia set to join Mumbai City FC

Both the full backs have been roped in by Mumbai City FC and will join them at the end of this season...

Sarthak Golui and Hmingthan Mawia, fondly known as 'Valpuia' have been signed by for the 2019-20 season, Goal can confirm.

Golui, the right back will join the Islanders after spending this season with . He rose to prominence under the guidance of Ranko Popovic and made 15 appearances in the previous Indian Super league (ISL) season.

He continues to be an integral part in the system of Phil Brown and has started in all the games since the british tactician took over during the January international break.

The former defender has been solid at the back for the Stallions and has been proving his worth in a three-man defence alongside Martin Diaz and youngster Sahil Panwar.

Although the 21-year-old defender flew to to take part in the AFC , he did not make an appearance under Stephen Constantine. But the former head coach did rely on his services in the SAFF Championship in Bangladesh where he started in two group games and also against Maldives in the final.

Whereas, Valpuia has been a regular at Aizawl. The youngster has made 15 apperances for the People's Club in the this season.

It must be noted that Mumbai have Subhasish Bose and Souvik Chakrabarti as their first choice full backs and the latest additions will now challenge the starters for a place in the starting XI.