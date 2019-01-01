ISL 2018-19: Eelco Schattorie not fully satisfied with win over Mumbai City

The Dutchman opined Rowllin Borges' natural ability lay in going forward rather than just doing the sitting job in holding midfield...

NorthEast United only strengthened their bid to make their first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs after a 2-0 win over at Mumbai City.

Only a second win in their last eight outings, Eelco Schattorie believed that there was much more to read than what the scorelines had to offer.

"I am just taking an example, before the (winter) break, Delhi Dynamos did not even win a single match and after the break, they have one draw and a win and they are suddenly an in-form team. I do not mean this negatively towards Delhi but, somehow I cannot believe that we had lost form, big nonsense.

"Just before the break, we played with injuries and we had the worst schedule among all the ten teams in the ISL after Delhi. Those played a huge influence. We won the first game after the break and against Bengaluru, we could have won big time. We had a lot of chances and three clear penalties were avoided. The man of the match in that game was the goalkeeper. We are not a team that is based only on results and I do not think that we lacked form or something," commented Schattorie after the win on Wednesday.

He further lashed out on his critics, "I see people on social media telling hey drop (Rowllin) Borges and play (Juan Cruz) Mascia; he scored today. I call that scoreboard journalism."

The former East Bengal coach could only be pleased with the end result of the game and not the holistic performance put out by his side at the Mumbai Football Arena. "Both the goals we scored today was a result of the tactics we put in analysing their weaknesses. I am very happy.





"Overall, with the way of playing, I was not happy. We can play better. That also has to do with not having the centre back that I normally do. But, three points at this stage is the most important so I have to be happy," he said.

Rowllin Borges, at NorthEast United for the third season running, scored the first goal within just four minutes, his third of the season. Talking about the 26-year-old's development in attack, the Dutchman shed some light on his analysis of the Goan-born midfielder.

"In purely my vision, if Rowllin has to play in one of the 2s in a 4-2-3-1 system, he will have less ability to go forward. When he plays in a role which has the dynamics to go further, he has the ability to score. I need to give him the freedom to make those runs, he got the goal and could have had another one from the header. His natural quality is his dynamics forward and you need to give him a role, in a 4-3-3, it's a perfect role for him."

Lastly, when asked if the club management have offered any sort of contract extension for next season, the former IFA Shield-winning coach chose to remain mum. "At this moment, I want to focus on my team and qualify for the playoffs. What happens afterwards, we will see," he concluded.