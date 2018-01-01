ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City's Jorge Costa - We had a job to do and we did it

The Portuguese coach praised his team instead of an individual after humbling Kerala Blasters at home...

Modou Sougou stole the limelight on Sunday evening with his four goals as Mumbai City went on to beat Kerala Blasters 6-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Jorge Costa was a satisfied man as his team consolidated their second position in the league table with 24 points from 12 matches.

"I am very happy. We won three points. I told before the game that we are very focused. We wanted to win the last game before the break. We had a job to do and we did it. Three very important points. Now it is time to go home and rest a bit. And be back stronger than the other teams," said the former CFR Cluj coach.

But the coach did not want to disclose whether Mumbai City will be looking to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

"We will see. We are working. But I am happy with the players. But if I can have one, I will do it. It's not easy but we are working on it."

Costa chose to emphasise his team's performance and also revealed that Modou Sougou did not start off as a striker.

"I thought that we played a wonderful game. The full team worked hard. We play as a team and when we do this, it's normal that Sougou and Arnold (Issoko) can do something that people like. He scored the four goals because the team worked. They worked a lot.

"I know him from before. He was not a striker before. But he has gained experience to become a striker. he is doing his job i.e. scoring goals. And that's why the club signed him."

He believes that his team will only get stronger from here as they have overcome the initial hiccups.

"Nothing special. For me, when I arrived here it was all new. For some players, it was also new. And we needed time to adapt to this new reality. We were the last team to start working and at the beginning, it was difficult for us. But now we understand what we must do. We know all the teams," concluded the coach.