ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa credits Mumbai City CTO Watson Fernandes for the club’s success

Mumbai City FC boss Jorge Costa wants to end the league stage with a win over FC Pune City…

Mumbai City have made it to the play-offs of the Indian Super League (ISL) for the second time in ISL history this season under the tutelage of Portuguese coach Jorge Costa.

Costa was happy that his team made it to the top four and expressed his happiness for his players. He said, “We are finishing among the top four. We are playing the semi-finals and I am very happy and proud. I am proud of my work and the work of the players. The semi-finals are very tough and in my opinion, all the four teams have chances of playing the final.”

The former FC player credited club’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Watson Fernandes for the success Mumbai City got this season.

“To reach the top four we had to work a lot. I want to thank the owners, medical staff and everyone related to the club. I want to personally thank Watson Fernandes. He loves football and works a lot every day. Maybe he is the main person responsible for the success of the team,” said the Mumbai boss.

Costa mentioned that his target is to play the final,which incidentally will be held in Mumbai, and win the league this season. He said, “I want to play the final. Playing it at home and winning it will be special. But home does not matter I just want to win the league.

“I will not rest anybody. Some players will not play tomorrow due to injuries. Two players are suspended and some players are on three yellow cards. All others will play.”

The Mumbai coach wants to end the league stage on a winning note. He said, “We want to win tomorrow. It is the final game of the league stage. Pune are also a good team. They are also playing their last game of the season at home. They would also want to win. I am hoping to offer a good game for the spectators.”