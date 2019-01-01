ISL 2018-19: Cesar Ferrando – We have to be careful about FC Goa

The Spanish coach revealed that Augustin Fernandes will not be available for the game…

Jamshedpur FC take on FC Goa in match 63 of Indian Super League (ISL) season five on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

The Men of Steel had defeated Goa 4-1 earlier in the season and would certainly like to replicate the performance on Monday.

Ahead of the match Jamshedpur coach Cesar Ferrando said, “After the break, It is a tough match to play. But the team is prepared to play. We have two away matches in Kolkata and Mumbai next and we will try to win.”

The Spaniard further added, “I hope to win tomorrow. They will also play to win and be in the top four. The same is the case with us. They have a good coach in Sergio Lobera and good players. They score a lot of goals. So we have to be careful about a lot of things.”

An important member of the Jamshedpur side, Carlos Calvo will miss the clash against FC Goa due to a three-match suspension handed by the Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation for allegedly passing a racist remark against Delhi Dynamos' Gianni Zuiverloon.

Article continues below

“Calvo is an important player of the team. But we have 30 players in the squad. Now I have to choose the best players from the 30 players and we will go prepared into the match.”

The Jamshedpur boss confirmed that new signing Augustin Fernandes will not be available against Goa as the defender is yet to recover from an injury.

"Augustin is not fit to play tomorrow. He is recovering from an injury and needs more time. He is a good player and with time he will play well.”