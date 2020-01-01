'Is he waiting for a cup of tea?' - Evra calls out ball-watching Winks after Pogba 'destroys' Dier

Harry Winks has come in for criticism from Patrice Evra for his role – or lack of a role – in ’s goal against on Friday.

Spurs were leading 1-0 through Steven Bergwijn’s goal when Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot, with the match finishing 1-1.

Substitute Paul Pogba won the penalty, dancing around Eric Dier at the edge of the area before being brought down.

Evra felt Winks, the next-closest Spurs player to the action at the time, should have given his team-mate some help instead of watching on as he gave away a foul.

“It’s funny, people criticise Paul when he makes a mistake,” Evra said on Sky Sports.

“I have got so much respect for Fred, for Scott [McTominay], but you can see the difference when Paul is on the pitch.

“This goal here, he has just destroyed Dier. I think maybe Dier saw an invisible fan!

“I am complaining as well about the number eight, Winks, because he is just looking at Dier being destroyed. He looks like he’s waiting for a cup of tea or something.”

Pogba impressed after coming on for the final half an hour of Friday’s game, linking up well with new midfield partner Bruno Fernandes as the pair played together for the first time.

The international completed 18 of his 19 attempted passes, four of his six duels, and won possession five times for his side.

“I saw that anger [from Pogba], that appetite to show everyone that he is one of the best midfielders for Man Utd,” Evra added.

Pogba has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but it now seems as though he will stay and fight for his place at United.

Solskjaer says he has a part to play with his side still fighting on numerous fronts.

“Paul Pogba is one of the best players in the world and he has been training hard, training well but I need to make sure I look after everyone,” the Norwegian told Sky Sports.

“We have the , and Paul will gradually play more and a vital part."