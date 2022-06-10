Inter season review: Two trophies but Milan's Scudetto success leaves 'bitter taste in the mouth'

Simone Inzaghi's side beat Juventus to win both the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia but city rivals AC Milan pipped them to the title

Looking back on Inter's season, Simone Inzaghi sighed: "It was a long journey, a positive one, but I cannot deny that nobody likes to finish second."

Least of all to your city rivals.

Seeing thousands of AC Milan supporters celebrate their surprise Scudetto success outside the Duomo hit Interisti hard.

At one point, the title was theirs to lose – which, unfortunately, is exactly what they did, by just two points. Agonisingly, a shock loss at Bologna with four rounds remaining proved as costly as many immediately feared it would.

However, it should not be forgotten that Inter lifted two trophies in Inzaghi's first season at San Siro, and reached the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time in a decade.

And all of that after a summer of gross financial uncertainty in which Antonio Conte quit.

As Inzaghi himself pointed out, Inter went from being considered Serie A also-rans to title favourites, before suffering end-of-season heartbreak, so they must have done something right along the way.

Below, GOAL tries to bring some context to what was an emotional rollercoaster of a campaign...

Player of the Season: Marcelo Brozovic

There were numerous contenders.

Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar were both immense at the back, Nicola Barella once again provided plenty of dynamism in midfield, Ivan Perisic had a sensational season out wide, earning himself a move to Spurs in the process, while Lautaro Martinez scored more than 20 league goals for the first time in his career.

However, Inter's Player of the Season is also their most important.

Marcelo Brozovic is quite simply the man that makes them tick. Inter are just not the same side without him.

The Croatian is like a one-man midfield, winning and distributing the ball cleanly and effectively – incessantly. He just does not stop.

There is no better midfielder in Italy, and few better in the world right now.

Inter may have failed to persuade Perisic to sign a new contract at San Siro, but convincing Brozovic to stay put means they have every chance of challenging for the title again next season.

Goal of the Season: Andrea Ranocchia

Inter scored quite a few scorchers in 2021-22: from Lautaro's stunning strike at Anfield to the Coppa crackers from Barella and Perisic.

However, we're going to reward an unsung hero for what was both a beautiful and crucial goal.

Inter were 2-1 down to Empoli, about to suffer an embarrassing last-16 Coppa exit at San Siro, when the ball dropped in the area for Andrea Ranocchia with just seconds of normal time remaining.

⚽ | @DigitalBitsOrg GOAL OF THE MONTH



Per il mese di gennaio vince... 🥇@23_Frog vs Empoli pic.twitter.com/uiik7Sf0FP — Inter (@Inter) February 14, 2022

What everyone expected was for the veteran, rarely-used centre-back to sky his shot over the bar.

Instead, Ranocchia leapt into the air to deal with an awkwardly bouncing ball – which he caught perfectly, sending a scissors-kick into the back of the net to force extra-time.

Inter went on to win the game, and the tournament, meaning the outgoing Ranocchia left the club he served with such loyalty for so many years with the sweetest of parting gifts.

Performance of the Season: Inter 4-2 Juventus

Inter were excellent at Anfield. Granted, they rode their luck at times, but they might well have completed a sensational comeback had Alexis Sanchez not earned himself a stupid red card just moments after Lautaro had dragged the visitors back into the tie.

However, our pick for Inter's performance of the season is their dramatic 4-2 Coppa Italia triumph over Juventus.

Context is key here. Juve already had fourth-placed sewn up and were determined to avoid finishing the season without a trophy for the first time since 2011.

Inter, by contrast, were still fighting for the title and the Stadio Olimpico showpiece arrived in between two must-win Serie A fixtures.

INTER WIN THEIR FIRST COPPA ITALIA SINCE 2011 🏆

What's more, having taken the lead through Barella, Inter were still trailing with just 10 minutes to go after Juve's quick-fire double, from Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Hakan Calhanoglu then levelled with the ballsiest top-corner penalty you're ever likely to see in such circumstances, before Perisic struck twice in extra-time to win the Coppa for the Nerazzurri.

It was a heroic effort in the circumstances, the perfect illustration of Inter's quality and character.

Disappointment of the Season: Inter 1-2 AC Milan

Ionut Radu's error at Bologna cost Inter at least a point at a crucial juncture in the season. But that 2-1 loss didn't cost them the title.

It was Derby della Madonnina that changed everything, both for Inter and Milan, robbing the former of the incredible momentum they had built up over the winter.

Inter were unbeaten since October going into the match and victory would have seen them move seven points clear of their city rivals – with a game in hand.

They were on course to do just that, leading 1-0 with 15 minutes to go thanks to Perisic. Then, Inter suffered a blackout.

Inter 1-2 AC Milan.



Milan is 𝐑𝐄𝐃 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/lEXdxyu252 — GOAL (@goal) February 5, 2022

They conceded two goals in three minutes to Olivier Giroud, and their chance to seal the Scudetto was gone. "Fear and uncertainty set in," as club legend Marco Materazzi put it.

Inter eventually recovered but not before dropping a further seven points in their next three league games, as well as losing 2-0 at home to Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Inzaghi was right when he said his side had "dominated" the derby. They didn't win it, though, and that made all the difference.

The Verdict

Inter's coach, players and supporters should take plenty of pride out of their 2021-22 campaign.

Few other clubs could have coped as admirably with the loss of their manager and two key players before the season had even started.

There will be regrets, though. Inter know full well a domestic treble was there for the taking.

As Inzaghi so perfectly put it, "We won two trophies, but there is still a bitter taste in the mouth at the way we let the Scudetto get away."

There's always next season, though, and while their financial problems haven't gone away, if Beppe Marotta can work more magic in the transfer market, Inter could well reclaim their title in 2022-23.