Inter Milan wing-back Hakimi matches Maicon's scoring record with Roma goal

The two-time African Youth Player of the Year continued his fine scoring form in the Italian top-flight on Sunday

Achraf Hakimi has matched Maicon's scoring record as the latest Milan defender to score six goals in a single season.

Hakimi grabbed the Nerazzurri's second goal at the Stadio Olimpico in the 63rd minute, moments after Milan Skriniar cancelled out Lorenzo Pellegrini's opener.

The 22-year-old, after benefiting from Marcelo Brozovic's assist, fired in a left-footed strike which cannoned in off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

More teams

Inter Milan seemed to have completed a comeback but Gianluca Mancini ended such hopes with a late equaliser for with eight minutes left to the final whistle.

The strike was Hakimi's sixth goal in his debut Serie A season, and he has contributed a total of four assists and six goals in all competitions since he joined Antonio Conte's side on a five-year contract from in July.

“Before Achraf Hakimi, the last Inter defender able to score 6 goals in a Serie A campaign was Maicon in 2009/10.”

6 - Prima di Achraf #Hakimi, l'ultimo difensore dell'Inter in grado di segnare almeno 6 gol in una singola stagione di Serie A era stato Maicon nel 2009/10. Treni.#RomaInter pic.twitter.com/At4sntp5Id — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 10, 2021

Thanks to his attacking contributions, the wing-back has now become the first Inter Milan defender to score six goals in a league campaign, after 17 matches, since 's Maicon achieved the same feat after 33 games in 2009-10.

Article continues below

Hakimi did not finish the game as he was replaced in the 82nd minute, while Guinea's Amadou Diawara was an unused substitute for Roma.

The result left the Nerazzurri unmoved in the second spot with 37 points after 17 matches, and they hold a three-point lead over third-placed Roma.

Hakimi's Inter Milan visit for their fixture on Wednesday before they host in their next Serie A outing on January 17.