Injury boost for Solskjaer as Man Utd trio return to full training

Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic are all nearing a return to action as they step up their respective returns from injury

have been boosted by the return of trio Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic to full training.

United visit on Sunday following the international break, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men chase back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since March.

The return of first-choice left-back Shaw comes as a big boost, the international having been out with a hamstring injury since August.

Tuanzebe was one of the players tasked with filling the void on the left side of the defence but he too is only now back in the frame after a hip injury forced him out of the warm-up before the match against last month.

Teenage defender Brandon Williams has impressed at left-back in the meantime.

United could also soon have Matic back involved. He has not played since the start of October but rejoins the fold as midfield colleague Scott McTominay battles an ankle issue.

Away from the main group in training, long-term absentees Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah took part in a fitness session with Diogo Dalot as they look to work their way back to match sharpness.

Despite the disappointment of a limp 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth, United have found their form of late and have won five of their last six games in all competitions.

That return to form was in part triggered by the return from injury of Anthony Martial, who has linked up well with Marcus Rashford in attack and helped ease the goalscoring burden on the England forward.

Solsjkaer will surely be hoping the return of this latest trio can help United kick on to a higher level still, with this weekend’s fixture offering them the chance to move up to fifth with a win.

Article continues below

With the busy festive period coming up, United will need all the reinforcements they can get as they continue to compete both domestically and in the .

Paul Pogba is still out of action, but it has previously been suggested he would be back in contention at some point in December.

Against Sheffield United, Solskjaer will also welcome Ashley Young back from suspension.