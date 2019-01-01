Injured Bale returns to Wales squad despite missing last four Real Madrid matches

The winger hasn't played for Los Blancos since October but has been included for the Euro 2020 qualification fixtures in November

Gareth Bale has been included in the squad for the upcoming qualifying games against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The 30-year-old has been called up by Ryan Giggs despite him seemingly still suffering from a calf injury that has kept him out of action for a month.

Although the winger had a bright start to the season after regaining his place in the Madrid first-team, he has been limited to just seven appearances in all competitions and has not played since the 4-2 win over Granada on October 5.

The former star was withdrawn late on due to a calf problem and it is unclear when he will be back in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI.

He is unlikely to be available for his side's clash at home to on Wednesday and reports in say he has already played his last game for Madrid.

But national team boss Giggs hopes he can help their bid for Euro 2020 qualification, having named him in the final squad for their next two games.

Wales are on course for a spot in the play-offs as they look to secure their place in the tournament, but they will be knocked out at this stage if they lose to Azerbaijan on November 16.

Zidane was open to offloading Bale in the summer transfer window amid reports of a lucrative offer from , but the Wales international ultimately stayed put.

Although he fought his way back into contention this season, there have been reports that Madrid are still open to letting him go in January.

Despite the rumours of unrest between the player and head coach Zidane, the Frenchman has denied such talk, insisting last week that Bale still has a lot to offer the club.

"I have to say we have a good relationship,” he told reporters. “He's here with us, he trains well and works well when he's available. He's not available at the moment because he's got an injury, that's all.

"The problem is, there is a lot of talk about lots of different things. The important thing is that he's ready when he's 100 per cent.

"He's a good player, you know what kind of player he is. At the moment he's not available. You're all trying to create something that isn't there in our relationship.

"He had permission yesterday to go [to London]. It was a personal issue and he went. There's nothing else to say. He went also because he's not available to play.

"I don't think he ever talks about leaving. When he's available he trains and plays. He's played a number of games."