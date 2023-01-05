Indonesia vs Vietnam: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Indonesia will take on Vietnam in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Indonesia play host to Vietnam in a mouthwatering semi-final clash in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

It will be a massive test for the Garudas, who, despite struggling to convert numerous goal-scoring chances that fell their way, have managed to score 12 goals in the tournament so far.

The equation will be similar for the Golden Star Warriors, who impressively have scored 12 goals without reply over four games, and will be highly confident of keeping that impressive run against Indonesia.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 17:30 6 January 2023 Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream - meWATCH

Squad News

Both teams are at full strength and are expected to field their strongest XI against each other.

Predicted lineup

Predicted Indonesia starting XI: Nadeo Argawinata; Pratama Arhan, Fachruddin Aryanto, Jordi Amat, Asnawi Mangkualam; Marselino Ferdinan, Ricky Kambuaya, Marc Klok; Witan Sulaeman, Dendy Sulistyawan, Saddil Ramdani.

Predicted Vietnam starting XI: Dang Van Lâm; Doan Van Hau, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Do Duy Manh, Ho Tan Tai; Nguyen Van Quyet, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai; Nguyen Tien Linh, Pham Tuan Hai.

What the coaches said

Shin Tae-yong

“Vietnam are playing well and are very well organised defensively and now we’re in the semi-finals there are only strong teams remaining.

“Now that we’re here everybody is ready and looking forward to this match, we’ve evaluated what went right and wrong in the group stage and I promise that we will put in our best performance against Vietnam.

“I’ve spoken to the team about the need to finish the chances that we’re creating because we’ve been creating plenty but not finishing them.

“In that regard I can already see the players evolving and changing.”

Park Hang-seo

“We are fully ready for the match tomorrow and have prepared everything.”

Last five results

Indonesia results Vietnam results Philippines 1-2 Indonesia (2 Jan 2023) Vietnam 3-0 Myanmar (3 Jan 2023) Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022) Singapore 0-0 Vietnam (30 Dec 2022) Brunei 0-7 Indonesia (26 Dec 2022) Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (27 Dec 2022) Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia (23 Dec 2022) Laos 0-6 Vietnam (21 Dec 2022) Indonesia 2-1 Curacao (27 Sep 2022) Vietnam 1-0 Philippines (14 Dec 2022)

Last five meetings