Indonesia vs Thailand: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

All you need to know about Indonesia vs Thailand in the AFF Championship.

On December 29, Thailand and Indonesia will face off in Group A of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 for the biggest football trophy in ASEAN.

Both sides enter a showdown that will decide who tops group A with comparable records: two games, two victories, and nine goals scored.

It will be a replay of the championship's last final, in which the War Elephants cruised past The Garuda 6-2 over the course of two legs. The victor of the match could avoid Vietnam, who appears to be a strong candidate to take first place in Group B.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 17:30 December 29, 2022 Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station meWATCH (Stream)

Squad News

Thailand will be able to count on their third top scorer of all time, Teerasil Dangda. A great goalscorer and a scorer of great goals, Teerasil Dangda is one of the best strikers ever to have graced Thai football. Despite being 34, the 5'11" striker is enjoying a lot of good form and the three goals he has already scored in this campaign prove it.

Time will tell if Jordi Amat, who has previously represented Catalonia and the Spanish youth national teams, will be making his second appearance for Indonesia after participating in the opening group stage game against Cambodia.

AFF

What the coaches said

Shin Tae-yong

"We've needed hard work and time to bring players back to their top performance," said the Korean. "But the players have done their utmost to get back to that level and they're ready for Thailand.

"It's not important who scores the goals, the players do their job and play as the system, and the players are doing really great work so far.

Alexandre Polking

“As everyone knows, it's going to be a big game, in front of a big crowd, in a big stadium - these are the types of games we like to play in," said Thailand's tactician.

"It will be a fantastic football atmosphere and, even though the majority of the crowd will be against us, my players are well prepared for this battle."

Past meetings

Date Result Competition Jan 1, 2022 Thailand 2-2 Indonesia AFF Championship Dec 29, 2021 Indonesia 0-4 Thailand AFF Championship Jun 3, 2021 Thailand 2-2 Indonesia AFF Championship Sep 10, 2019 Indonesia 0-3 Thailand World Cup qualification Asia Nov 17, 2018 Thailand 4-2 Indonesia AFF Championship

Group A Standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Thailand 2 2 0 0 9 0 +9 6 2 Indonesia 2 2 0 0 9 1 +8 6 3 Cambodia 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 4 Philippines 3 1 0 2 7 8 -1 3 5 Brunei 3 0 0 3 1 17 -16 0

Group A Results