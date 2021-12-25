Indonesia vs Singapore: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

It's going to be a Christmas Day special at the National Stadium tonight as Indonesia and Singapore lock horns once again just 72 hours after their first leg encounter.

Tied at 1-1 from the match on Wednesday, both teams will at least start the match on equal footing having each controlled one half from the first game.

After three matches without a goal, scoring in the first leg will do Ikhsan Fandi plenty of wonders to his confidence as he remains the most potent attacking option available to the Lions.

Faris Ramli produced a virtuoso performance but lacked the composure in front of goal and his trickery on the ball will be vital to create the openings for the hosts.

While Indonesia controlled the game at the start, the fact that tiredness crept into their play with Singapore growing stronger with every passing minute of the first leg should give the Lions plenty of confidence that they could win this game and go on into the final.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 25 December 2021 National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Stadium Mediacorp (TV and stream)

What happened in the first leg

Staring with Zulfahmi Arifin in defence, Singapore were in all sorts of trouble with Indonesia dominating the opening proceedings. A cleverly worked counter attacking move saw Asnawi Mangkualam creating the chance for Witan Sulaeman to break the deadlock.

But Tatsuma Yoshida switch it around in the second half, dropping Hariss Harun into the backline while bringing on Anumanthan for Zulfahmi and it worked wonders. Ikhsan Fandi found the net for the first time in four games as Singapore rose to the occcasion.

Both teams had opportunities to nick the win with Faris Ramli culpable for missing a glorious chance he created on his own while Indonesia will feel hard done by the referee's failure to spot a foul on Ricky Kambuaya to be inside the box.

Squad News

Shin Tae-yong will have the services of talented youngster Egy Maulana for the first time in the competition after the attacker have spent a few more days of training since arriving in Singapore only on Tuesday. There is also a possibility of Elkan Baggott being used right from the start for this second leg to combat the aerial prowess of Singapore as well as the physical presence of Ikhsan Fandi.

No doubt Tatsuma Yoshida will be contemplating starting Hariss at the back from the first whistle given the impact the change showed in the first leg. Ikhsan was pulled off after scoring his goal but should recover in time for this vital fixture while the pace introduced by Zulqarnaen Suzliman in the second half could also be a factor in his selection.

What the coaches said

Shin Tae-yong

“Ikhsan, Song Ui-young, Safuwan Baharudin and Irfan (Fandi) are the ones to keep an eye on so we have to be on our toes especially in defence.

"Of course there's a possibility of the match going into penalties shootout but that is not something I'm thinking at all. We don't want the match to reach there and we cannot let the match go to the shootout. I want to finish it in 90 minutes."

Tatsuma Yoshida

“Indonesia is a strong opponent and have very good players. If you ask me then I heard that the number 10 (Egy Maulana) will play then there's the number 8 (Witan), 20 (Ramai Rumakiek), 7 (Ezra Walian), 12 (Pratama Arhan) with the two centre backs 30 (Elkan Baggott) and 28 (Alfeandra Dewangga).

"Of course you have a slight advantage as host but as well the pressure is bigger. So far the players have remained motivated and we can be pleased with our performance so far. I'm hopeful to get more fans to attend this second leg and support us.

