Indonesia see off Singapore in six-goal thriller to reach Suzuki Cup final

Indonesia booked their ticket for final of the AFF Suzuki Cup at the expense of Singapore after recording a 4-2 win in the second leg of their semi-final tie at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Garuda got off to a dream start when they grabbed the lead in the 11th minute, with Ezra Walian tapping home from close range after some good work from Witan Sulaeman.

Things went from bad to worse for Singapore when Safuwan Baharudin was sent off on the stroke of half-time, but they managed to restore parity shortly after as Song Ui-young found the net from inside the area after a set piece.

The Lions were reduced to nine men when Irfan Fandi became the second player to receive his marching orders, yet they remained unperturbed and Shahdan Sulaiman handed them the lead with 15 minutes left on the clock, curling a free kick into the top corner.

Pratama Arhan then levelled the scoring in the 87th minute from what seemed like an offside position, before Faris Ramli missed the opportunity to fire Singapore into the final in the dying moments, seeing his spot kick saved by Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata.

That proved to be a costly miss when Shawal Anuar scored an own goal in the early stages of extra-time, with Egy Maulana Vikri putting the tie to bed in the 105th minute.

Indonesia now meet either Thailand or Vietnam in the final.