Indonesia pull out of AFF U23 Championship

Indonesia have pulled out of the upcoming AFF U23 Championship in Cambodia due to a number of Covid cases and injuries.

The reigning champions were among the favourites to lift the trophy on February 26 after naming a strong squad including the likes of Pratama Arhan, Ramai Rumakiek, Marselino Ferdinan and Ronaldo Kwateh.

Nevertheless, they will not be defending their title as seven players plus one team official tested positive ahead of the tournament, with another four players in isolation as they are deemed close contacts.

The Covid-attack had ruled out Ronaldo Kwateh, Muhammad Ferrari, Braif Fatari, Taufik Hidayat, Irfan Jauhari, Ahmad Figo Ramadhani and Cahya Supriyadi.

Indonesia's problems were not limited to Covid absences, however, as a number of players were doubtful due to regula injury concerns.

The titleholders' withdrawal leaves Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos as the three teams in Group B, with Malaysia and Myanmar getting their group underway on February 15, while Laos will now sit out matchday 1.