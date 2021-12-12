Indonesia hit Laos for five to continue sublime Suzuki Cup start

Indonesia have maintained their perfect start to the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they picked up a 5-1 win over a Laos side that grabbed their first goal at the tournament at Bishan Stadium.

A penalty midway through the first half, converted by Asnawi Mangkualam, and a close-range effort from Irfan Jaya in the 34th minute had Indonesia in control only for Kydavone Souvanny to score one of the goals of the tournament seven minutes later to make it 2-1 at the break.

Witan Sulaeman extended the lead nine minutes after the restart before further strikes from Ezra Walian and Evan Dimas rounded out a win that coach Shin Tae-yong described as a well-deserved one.

“I want to congratulate the players on the win. All of the squad have been working so hard and even though we introduced some new players today this is a win that was earned by all 30 players in the squad," he said.

“We know that there will be more difficult matches ahead so this win can give us confidence and if we play bravely then I’m sure we can get more positive results going forward.”

Indonesia have six points from their opening two encounters, with Vietnam and Malaysia awaiting in their remaining two matches.

Laos, meanwhile, take on Cambodia in their final group-stage game as they go in search of their first point.



