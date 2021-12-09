Indonesia emerge victorious against Cambodia in six-goal thriller

Indonesia and Cambodia played out a six-goal thriller as the Garuda made a winning start at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup with a 4-2 victory at Bishan Stadium.

Having sat out the opening round of matches, Indonesia made a flying start with defender Rachmat Irianto scoring twice and Evan Dimas adding another in a three-goal first-half blitz that also saw Cambodia score from a corner.

Two second-half substitutes, Indonesia’s Ramai Rumakiek and Cambodia’s Prak Mony Udom, grabbed further goals to round out the scoring in a win that Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong described as pleasing but still with plenty of areas to work on.

“It wasn’t an easy match but fortunately we scored three goals in the first half so that was a positive, but the players thought that we could beat them easily after that and that affected us in a bad way in the second half," said the Korean.

Article continues below

“I feel that the players weren’t perhaps in 100% physical condition but I still have strong belief that we can play better moving forward.”

Indonesia sit joint second in their group, level on points with Vietnam and trailing leaders Malaysia by three points, but with a game in hand.

Next up at the weekend is Laos, before Vietnam await and then finally Malaysia on the final matchday.