2011-2020: How many matches have the Indian men's football team played in the last 10 years?

The Blue Tigers played the most number of international matches in 2011...

The Indian football team recently played two international friendly matches on September 2 and 5 against Nepal in Nepal in the ongoing FIFA international window. While the Blue Tigers drew the first tie 1-1, they managed to beat the Gorkhalis 2-1 in the second friendly.

Till September 5, 2021, the India team has so far played seven international matches in the 2021 calendar year which includes four friendlies and three 20 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint-qualifiers. They won two, drew three and have lost two games.

With five nations participating in the upcoming SAFF Championship (Bhutan has refrained from participating due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Pakistan FA remains suspended by FIFA since April 7, 2021, due to third-party interference), the Indian team is guaranteed to play four more matches taking their total tally to 11 matches in 2021.

In the last 10 years, India on an average have played 12 international matches in every calendar year except for 2020 when they did not play a single game due to the restrictions imposed in the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most number of matches they played in one calendar year was in 2016. After the Asian Cup 2011, the Blue Tigers appeared in 16 international matches, which included friendlies, AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers, 2014 World Cup qualifiers and the SAFF Championship.

The least number of matches they played in a year was in 2014 when they played only two international friendlies. Dutch coach Wim Koevermans was in charge of the national team back then. India has often participated in tournaments like Nehru Cup, Kings Cup, Intercontinental Cup etc.

Let's find out how many matches have India played in each calendar year in the last 10 years.

How many international matches have India played in the last 10 years?

2011

Date Match Competition March 21 India 3-0 Chinese Taipei AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers March 23 Pakistan 1-3 India AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers March 25 Turkmenistan 1-1 India AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers July 10 Maldives 1-1 India International friendly July 23 UAE 3-0 India 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier July 28 India 2-2 UAE 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier August 21 Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 India International friendly August 24 Guyana 2-1 India International friendly November 13 India 1-1 Malaysia International friendly November 16 India 3-2 Malaysia International friendly November 29 India 0-5 Zambia International friendly December 3 India 1-1 Afghanistan 2011 SAFF Championship December 5 India 5-0 Bhutan 2011 SAFF Championship December 7 India 3-0 Sri Lanka 2011 SAFF Championship December 9 India 3-1 Maldives 2011 SAFF Championship December 11 India 4-0 Afghanistan 2011 SAFF Championship Total matches 16

2012

Date Match Competition February 23 Oman 5-1 India International friendly February 27 Azerbaijan 3-0 India International friendly March 9 India 0-2 Tajikistan 2012 AFC Challenge Cup Match 11 Philippines 2-0 India 2012 AFC Challenge Cup March 13 North Korea 4-0 India 2012 AFC Challenge Cup August 22 India 2-1 Syria 2012 Nehru Cup August 25 India 3-0 Maldives 2012 Nehru Cup August 28 India 0-0 Nepal 2012 Nehru Cup November 31 India 0-1 Cameroon 2012 Nehru Cup September 2 India 5-4 (2-2) Cameroon 2012 Nehru Cup October 16 Singapore 2-0 India International friendly Total matches 11

2013

Date Match Competition February 6 India 2-4 Palestine International friendly March 2 India 2-1 Chinese Taipei 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers March 4 India 4-0 Guam 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers March 6 Myanmar 1-0 India 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers August 14 Tajikistan 3-0 India International friendly September 1 India 1-0 Pakistan 2013 SAFF Championship September 3 Bangladesh 1-1 India 2013 SAFF Championship September 5 Nepal 2-1 India 2013 SAFF Championship September 9 Maldives 0-1 India 2013 SAFF Championship September 11 Afghanistan 2-0 India 2013 SAFF Championship November 15 India 0-5 Zambia International friendly November 19 India 1-1 Afghanistan 2011 SAFF Championship Total matches 12

2014

Date Match Competition March 5 India 2-2 Bangladesh International friendly October 6 India 2-3 Palestine International friendly Total matches 2

2015

Date Match Competition March 12 India 2-0 Nepal 2018 World Cup Qualifier March 17 Nepal 0-0 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier June 11 India 1-2 Oman 2018 World Cup Qualifier June 16 Guam 2-1 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier August 31 India 0-0 Nepal International friendly September 8 India 0-3 Iran 2018 World Cup Qualifier October 8 Turkmenistan 2-1 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier October 13 Oman 3-0 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier November 12 India 1-0 Guam 2018 World Cup Qualifier December 25 India 2-0 Sri Lanka 2015 SAFF Championship December 27 India 4-1 Nepal 2015 SAFF Championship December 31 India 3-2 Maldives 2015 SAFF Championship Total matches 12

2016

Date Match Competition January 3 India 2-1 Afghanistan 2015 SAFF Championship March 24 Iran 4-0 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier March 29 India 1-2 Turkmenistan 2018 World Cup Qualifier June 2 Laos 0-1 India 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier June 7 India 6-1 Laos 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier September 3 India 4-1 Puerto Rico International friendly Total matches 6

2017

Date Match Competition March 22 Cambodia 2-3 India International friendly March 28 Myanmar 0-1 India 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier June 6 India 2-0 Nepal International friendly June 13 India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier August 19 India 2-1 Mauritius Tri-Nation Series August 24 India 1-1 St. Kitts and Navis Tri-Nation Series September 5 Macau 0-2 India 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier October 10 India 4-1 Macau 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier November 14 India 2-2 Myanmar 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier Total matches 9

2018

Date Match Competition March 27 Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 India 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier June 1 India 5-0 Chinese Taipei Intercontinental Cup June 4 India 3-0 Kenya Intercontinental Cup June 7 India 1-2 New Zealand Intercontinental Cup June 10 India 2-0 Kenya Intercontinental Cup September 5 India 2-0 Sri Lanka 2018 SAFF Championship September 9 India 2-0 Maldives 2018 SAFF Championship September 12 India 3-1 Pakistan 2018 SAFF Championship September 15 Maldives 2-1 India 2018 SAFF Championship October 13 China 0-0 India International friendly November 17 Jordan 2-1 India International friendly December 27 Oman 0-0 India International friendly Total matches 12

2019

Date Match Competition January 6 Thailand 1-4 India 2019 Asian Cup January 10 India 0-2 UAE 2019 Asian Cup January 14 India 0-1 Bahrain 2019 Asian Cup June 5 Curacao 3-1 India 2019 King's Cup June 8 India 1-0 Thailand 2019 King's Cup July 7 India 2-4 Tajikistan Intercontinental Cup July 13 India 2-5 North Korea Intercontinental Cup July 16 India 1-1 Syria Intercontinental Cup September 5 India 1-2 Oman 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier September 10 Qatar 0-0 India 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier October 15 India 1-1 Bangladesh 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier November 14 Afghanistan 1-1 India 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier November 19 Oman 1-0 India 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Total matches 13

2020

India did not play any match in 2020 due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the travel restrictions related to it.