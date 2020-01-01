Indian Football: Legends relive interesting transfer stories on Mohun Bagan Day

Jose Barreto, Sony Norde, Bhaichung Bhutia and Joseba Beitia shared the circumstances behind their transfer to the Green and Maroons...

The Day was celebrated online this year due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and legends of the club came together to recount their playing days.

Jose Barreto, Bhaichung Bhutia, Sony Norde and Joseba Beitia, in a Facebook live chat hosted by Dhiman Sarkar, shared a few anecdotes from their time with the Green and Maroons. One of the most interesting points of discussion was the story behind their transfers to the historic club.

Norde joined Mohun Bagan in 2014 from Bangladeshi side Lt. Sheik Jamal Dhanmondi Club. He spoke about how the Mariners signed him after a tournament in which he shone. The Haitian went on to be champions in his first season in the .

“I was playing for Dhanmondi Club from Bangladesh. Then we came to to play in 2013. The club president said that there was only one club he wanted to beat in – Mohun Bagan. He said it is okay to lose every other match, but we had to beat Mohun Bagan. At that time Odafa (Okolie) was there but he was injured,” he recollected.

“After we beat Mohun Bagan where I scored a free-kick, we beat too. Then Mohun Bagan wanted to sign me and I joined the club. I feel so much love for the people there. Playing for Mohun Bagan has been an honour. It has been special. I hope that the fans can enjoy the day and stay safe."

Beitia’s transfer story was rather straight-forward. The academy product wanted a challenge outside and could not resist coach Kibu Vicuna’s call. One season at the club and the Spaniard has already written his name in the history books by winning the Player of the Season award in their title-winning 2019-20 season.

“I played in Spain for 10-12 years. I wanted to change the country for a new experience. When Kibu called me and told me that he is interested in signing me, I did not think much. I told myself I will go to India and see what happens. I won the league in the first season here and it has been amazing. This is the best club in India and to join the likes of Sony, Jose and Bhaichung is an honour,” he said.

Barreto endured a serious challenge during his transition from Kawasaki Frontale to Mohun Bagan in 1999. He spoke very little English and took his time to get accustomed to the cultural differences.

“There was not much information about India at that time. I knew a bit of English but I did not speak it. Fortunately, a guide who was communicating for me was an angel. He was with me for 10-15 days in Kolkata. He was one of the biggest reasons for Mohun Bagan to sign me. I had to wait a little bit of time to wait for the club to sign me. It was a challenge, moving around, the culture, the food etc. Slowly you get accustomed to the place, people, food, everything."

Indian footballing legend Bhaichung was the only player from the panel to play for both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. He spoke about how the love of Sikkimese people for the Green and Maroons played a key role in his transfer.

“Mohun Bagan is one of the best clubs that is loved by Sikkimese people. We have the Governor’s Gold Cup and Mohun Bagan won the most titles. East Bengal did not come for those tournaments. People in Sikkim hence took a liking towards Mohun Bagan because the tournament is huge there,” he said.

“There was a lot of pressure from even the government of Sikkim to get me to join Mohun Bagan. My first year was one to forget due to injuries but when I returned it was great. I had great chemistry with Barreto, and we won almost everything.”