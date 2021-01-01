India U-16 suffer a 0-3 defeat against UAE U-16

India U-16s suffered a 0-3 defeat in the second friendly match in UAE on Thursday.

In the first of the two friendlies scheduled against the UAE U-16s at the UAE FA Stadium in Dubai, goals from Youseef Balushi, Mohammed Al-Maamari and Mohamed Abdelsalam Issa sealed the win for the hosts.

The Indians got off to a quick start and striker Himanshu Jangra tested the UAE keeper with a powerful strike from outside the box but his effort was saved. 

    India U16

    The home side took the lead on the 10th minute when Sultan Adel Mohamed headed in a cross from Youseef Ibrahim Al Balushi.

    Midfielder Taison Singh was instrumental in opening up the UAE defence but the opposition stood strong to deny clear-cut chances at the goal. 

    Although India had several chances to score after the break, UAE doubled their lead with less than a quarter of an hour left on the clock through Ali Mohammed Saeed Al-Maamari.

    Mohamed Abdelsalam Issa added a third right at the end when he nodded in a corner.

    The U-16 sides of India and UAE will play a second friendly on January 24.

    India XI: Som; Abhishek, Halen, Anish Mazumder, Shameek Vas; Ebindas Y, Amandeep, Lalremtluanga, Siba Prasad, Taison; Himanshu Jangra

