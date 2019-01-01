India U-16 go down against Saudi Arabia

The Blue Colts went down 4-0 in their second game of the tour...

The Indian national U-16 side took a 4-0 beating against their Saudi Arabia counterparts as part of the Tri-Nation Tournament on Saturday at the UAE Football Association Stadium in Dubai.

In the opening game of the competition, the Shuvendu Panda-led side drew against UAE 3-3. The Indian colts, who were reduced to 10 men in that game, were 3-1 up before two late goals pulled the hosts level.

India will now face the host nation again in their third game to be played on January 15.

The exposure trip also involves practice games against a few youth teams and local clubs in Dubai.