India manager Stimac criticises nation's fans: 'Their football knowledge is so low'

After victory against Afghanistan put them on the cusp of Asian Cup qualification, the Croatian did not mince his words

India national team boss Igor Stimac has criticised the country's own supporters, suggesting their complaints about his tactics show they "don't understand".

The Croatian led his side to a last-gasp victory against Afghanistan in Asian Cup qualification this weekend, to leave them a win away from booking their place at next year's tournament.

Stimac has seemingly grown frustrated with fans who feel his approach to the game is too cautious, and laid out that there must be patience for the team to match his ideas.

What has Stimac said about India's supporters?

"In the last few years, I’m getting tired to explain to everyone that good football doesn’t come overnight," the manager said in a press conference. "It is a process that will take time.

"We have youngsters that can make us proud but we must be patient. We need to undertake that process of work in football is a lengthy process.

"Knowledge of football in India is so low. You can’t criticise points you don’t understand. I just ask for patience from the fans, nothing else."

How has Stimac's reign been received in India?

Handed the job in 2019, former Croatia boss Stimac has proved a divisive figure with the national team of one of the world's most populous nations - but one which has never had major football success.

He has already tasted silverware, leading the Blue Tigers to reclaim the SAFF Championship crown last year after previously missing out on it under his predecessor Stephen Constantine in 2018.

His tactical approach has come under fire for its defensive orientations, as fans clamour for him to introduce more flair ahead of their winner-takes-all Asian Cup qualifier with Hong Kong on June 14.

