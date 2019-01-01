India: Mumbai City defender Anwar Ali takes medical leave

The young defender had to withdraw from India national team camp for medical reasons...

and defender Anwar Ali has withdrawn from the Mumbai City camp due to a heart problem.

The 19-year-old has been an integral part of the All Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team , playing 34 matches in the last two seasons in the during his loan stint from Mumbai City.

The youngster started all three group matches for India at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. A year later, he was roped in by the Islanders for Rs 30 lakh, a then-record fee for an 18-year-old.

He was recently called up to the senior team by India head coach Igor Stimac but during a medical done in Mumbai, a heart problem was diagnosed.

The former Minerva defender will consult with expert doctors in , to confirm the diagnosis and chart out a plan for rehabilitation. Mumbai City and the All India Football Federation has offered full support to the player for the same.