Indian national football team: When will the Blue Tigers be in action next?

It's been a while since the Indian national team played a game....

It has been almost a year since the last time the Indian national football team played an international match, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic which brought the game to a standstill across the world in 2020.

The international window had to be postponed multiple times in 2020, so much so that the entire calendar year is set to pass without international action in Asia.

However, there is good news in the offing after the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Competitions Committee approved new dates for the joint qualifiers of 2022 World Cup and 2023 2023 on Wednesday.

More teams

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

When will play next?

The committee decided to conduct the seventh and eighth matchdays of the qualifiers in March 2021. The ninth and tenth matchdays will be held in June 2021. It was agreed that all the second round Asian Qualifiers should be completed by June 15, 2021.

It means is expected to play next in March 2021.

Who will India play next?

India's next opponents will be Asian champions whom they will host on matchday seven.

India will then play Bangladesh away on matchday nine and then host Afghanistan on matchday ten, both the games set to be held in June 2021.

When did India last play a match?

India's last international game was on 19th November 2019 where they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Oman away from home.

Can India still qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

India are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. top the table with 13 points while Oman are hot on their heels with 12.

Eight group winners and four best runners-up will progress to the continent's 12-team final qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup.

India are virtually out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach of the Blue Tigers. A third-placed finish will get them a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.