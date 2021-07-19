India head coach Igor Stimac's contract extended - all you need to know

The Croatian will remain in charge of the Indian national team coach at least until the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers...

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) technical committee on Monday decided to extend Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2022.

The committee took note of the fact that the Blue Tigers are to partake in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers from February to September 2022.

How has India performed under head coach Igor Stimac?

India's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign ended with a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Stimac's side directly progressed to the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round by finishing third in Group E.

The highlight of the Stimac era was the draw against reigning Asian champions Qatar in 2019. A gritty Indian side without their star player Sunil Chhetri had managed to hold the mighty Qataris to a goalless draw in their second World Cup qualifying game in Doha. It was a spirited performance by the Blue Tigers and a lot of credit must go to their coach.

So far, the former Croatian international has handed debuts to as many as 20 Indian footballers in his stint. FC Goa's midfielder Glan Martins became the 20th player to make his international debut under Stimac on June 3 against Qatar.

Under his tutelage, India has won only two matches. Their first win came against Thailand on June 8, 2019, in the King's Cup in Buriram where Anirudh Thapa's strike had made the difference.

Article continues below

Challenges faced by India coach Igor Stimac

The biggest challenge that the Croatian coach faced as India's coach was the 16 months gap where the Indian national team did not play a single game due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After a busy 2019, where the Blue Tigers played 10 matches under Stimac's tutelage, not a single international match was played in 2020.

Thus after playing their last competitive game in November 2019, it was only in March 2021, that Stimac got to reassemble the squad. India played two friendly matches against Oman and UAE in March 2021.



Further reading: