Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

With striker Edin Dzeko back in the starting line-up, newly promoted Schalke 04 suffered a humiliating defeat a week before the Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund.

Miron Muslic's alarmingly poor side lost 8-1 (3-0 at half-time) at SC Paderborn in a clash of promoted teams, extending their winless run to eight competitive matches. Paderborn, meanwhile, claimed their third home win and moved into mid-table for the time being.

Jano ter Horst put the hosts ahead with his first goal of the season (21st minute). Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick (39th, 45+4, 57th), while Steffen Tigges (55th), Deniz Zeitler (73rd), Gabriel Vidovic (85th, penalty) and Felix Götze (90+6) also found the net. Adil Aouchiche scored Schalke's consolation goal (59th). Last season, the Gelsenkirchen side had narrowly won both meetings in the second division.

Paderborn made Bundesliga history with the 8-1 win. They equalled Fortuna Düsseldorf's Bundesliga record for the biggest win of the season by a promoted side. Düsseldorf had beaten FC St. Pauli 7-0 in 1990.

Advertisement Advertisement

Schalke squander huge early chance

Schalke, who Muslic said wanted to approach the match "with great responsibility and unity", wasted a huge chance almost immediately. Junior Adamu shot after Mattes Hansen's mistake, but goalkeeper Nahuel Noll saved (second minute).

Related Topics

The hosts were more active but also more nervous in front of 15,000 spectators at the sold-out arena. Marino had the best opportunity after a counter-attack, but Schalke goalkeeper Loris Karius kept it out (17th). Schalke then took off Junior Dina Ebimbe after he injured his thigh during a sprint without any contact from an opponent (20th). Shortly afterwards, ter Horst scored following a free-kick.

Schalke offered little overall. Dzeko, a peripheral figure in the Bundesliga up to that point, made little impact. "I can't take names into account," Muslic had said before the match, but he still started the 40-year-old for the third time this season.

Advertisement

The visitors grew more alert after conceding, and Hasan Kurucay's shot went narrowly wide (33rd). But Paderborn repeatedly found a way through the second-division champions' usually solid defence. Marino fired well over in the 34th minute, then the hosts' top scorer doubled the lead after a superb solo run and struck again in stoppage time.

Schalke emerged from the dressing room with a little more energy after the break, but Paderborn repeatedly caught them on the counter-attack.