Inaugural UEFA-FAS under-15 girl’s tournament to take place this March

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will be hosting teams from Cambodia, Guam and Moldova in the inaugural UEFA-FAS Under-15 Girls’ Tournament.

To be held from 17 to 21 March, the tournament is part of the UEFA ASSIST programme to provide young players with the opportunity to gain more competitive playing experience.

The UEFA ASSIST programme was launched in November 2017 to increase solidarity and enhance football development by providing practical assistance and support. One key focus of the programme is the development of youth football, whereby opportunities are provided for talented young players to not only compete but also learn about different cultures and network through tournaments.

The Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team for the tournament will be led by Head Coach Tina Afrida Nasmi. She said: “This is a good opportunity for the team to play against quality opponents from the region and beyond, especially for the young girls as they will gain valuable playing experience.

“The team is also preparing for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-15 Girls Championship in May where we will play against Cambodia, one of the teams in this tournament. This is a chance to see how our team performs against them.”

Date Time Match Venue 17 March 2019 Sunday 3.30pm 7.30pm Moldova v Cambodia Singapore V Guam Tampines Hub 19 March 2019 Tuesday 3.30pm 7.30pm Guam vs Moldova Cambodia vs Singapore Tampines Hub 21 March 2019 Thursday 3.30pm 7.30pm Cambodia vs Guam Singapore vs Moldova Tampines Hub



