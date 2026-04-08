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Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

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In the end, the result is the same: Bayern Munich 3, Real Madrid 0-a scoreline that papers over the cracks in Carlo Ancelotti’s game plan but underscores the champions’ clinical edge. Across 90 tense minutes in Munich, the Bavarians dictated tempo, circulation, and, crucially, moments of individual brilliance. David Alaba’s early header set the tone, Robert Lewandowski’s penalty extended the lead, and Thomas Müller’s late tap-in ensured the final margin reflected both teams’ fortunes on the night. For Madrid, the familiar blend of defensive lapses and wasted possession proved costly; for Bayern, the evening confirmed their status as genuine contenders once more

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

Can Real Madrid turn the tables in the second leg? The question echoes through the Bernabéu corridors and across the Spanish capital, where supporters are hungry for a famous comeback. Having fallen behind in the first meeting, the Merengues now face the challenge of reversing the result on home soil. History shows that this side thrives under pressure, and with a packed stadium roaring in unison, the stage is set for a potential upset. Zidane’s men know that a high-energy start, clinical finishing, and ironclad defence are non-negotiable if they are to silence the visitors and seize control of the tie. For neutrals, the prospect of a late winner, a flurry of goals, or a dramatic penalty shoot-out adds an extra layer of intrigue; for Madridistas, it is simply an opportunity to rewrite the narrative and prove that their team’s legendary fighting spirit remains intact.

Bayern Munich seized control of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid, securing a 2-1 win in Tuesday’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Bayern Munich took a two-goal lead through Luis Díaz and Harry Kane in the 41st and 46th minutes, before Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé pulled one back in the 74th minute.

The return fixture is set for next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, where one side will secure a semi-final berth against either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

After the final whistle, Bayern’s Arabic X account posted a celebratory photo and wrote, “Close the roof or open it… the result is the same.”

Real Madrid had requested that UEFA close the Bernabéu’s retractable roof, but Bayern complained that the move would artificially boost home-support noise levels.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

UEFA ultimately sided with the hosts, ruling that the stadium owner may decide such matters.

Read also: Childish mistakes... Real Madrid star under fire after Bayern Munich defeat




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