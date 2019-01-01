Importance of ‘leader’ David Luiz’s two-year contract extension talked up by Chelsea team-mate

Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits it was vital for the Blues to put a new deal in place with the Brazil defender as his "character" is crucial to the cause

David Luiz’s two-year contract extension is “great” for , says Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with it vital that his leadership and character remains at Stamford Bridge.

The defender had faced questions of his future as the 2018-19 campaign came to a close.

He was heading for the free agent pool as his deal in west London ran down.

Chelsea have, however, put fresh terms in place, much to the delight of the man himself and those around him.

Loftus-Cheek, who is currently nursing an Achilles injury, is delighted to have seen the services of a 32-year-old centre-half retained, telling the Evening Standard: “Not only is he talented, how good of a defender he is, he's a leader and he's a senior player in the squad.

“For the young talent, it's important we have a senior figure to have at least a few who have a lot of experience and knows how to deal with things.

“He's a great character in the dressing room as well. So for him to stay and be at Chelsea for two years is great for us and the club.

“David is a person who is really good with people. He's got a lot of respect for young players, he sympathises with you a lot, and he knows because he's been through it.

“He's always one to help you. Even the young players coming up from the academy to train just for a day, he'll be the one helping them and helping them settle in. He's a massive figure in the squad.”

Luiz had started to slip down the pecking order at Chelsea under Antonio Conte.

His days at the club appeared to be numbered at one stage.

The Blues were, however, to make a change in the dugout rather than at the heart of their defensive unit.

Maurizio Sarri has welcomed the Brazil international back into the fold and saw him make 50 appearances across the 2018-19 campaign.

The last of those saw Chelsea secure glory in Baku with a 4-1 victory over Premier League rivals .