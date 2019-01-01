'Imagine... my son will play for the same team as Maradona!' - Lozano's father on Napoli move

'Chucky' looks set to finalise a move to Italy and the man who raised him admits he could not be happier for the El Tri winger

The father of Hirving Lozano says his son is thrilled to follow in the footsteps of Diego Maradona by lining up for .

The winger is expected to complete a €40million ($44.5m/£36.5m) switch after undergoing a medical on Thursday.

Upon hearing of the potential move, the 24-year-old Mexican’s father, Jesus Lozano, told Gonfialarete : “Yes, I heard it yesterday and obviously I am very happy.

“Imagine, my son will play in the team that Maradona played for. He told me that this is particularly exciting for him.

“I am here in with his brother Bryan, who is also a professional footballer in the Mexican , but as soon as possible we will come to Naples to visit him.”

Maradona was in the last Napoli side to win the Serie A title almost 30 years ago (1989-90 season) and Lozano’s father says the club's main aim is to usurp current champions .

“We know that the goal is to win [Serie A]," Lozano Sr. said.

“Hirving arrived well aware of the fact that this is his goal as a Napoli player. It will not be easy against Juventus, but I am sure that the arrival of my son will be a good addition towards achieving this great goal.”

Lozano is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Italian club and his father believes Naples is a great fit for the player at this point in his career.

"I am more than happy, I am in seventh heaven," he said." It is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a father to see his son reach the top, realising his dreams step by step.

“Naples is not only an intermediate step for him, it's also a big milestone and I am convinced that it will be a fundamental step for his career.

"It was a very long operation that started four months ago. It took four months to close it but I can say that in recent months playing in Naples has always been his goal.

“There has been interest from other clubs, but none of them ever actually progressed [past initital talks]. Only Naples did.

"I know that Naples is very similar to Latin America, with a much more intense passion than in Holland. I saw the images of his arrival and I really liked the welcome he received, the pressures do not scare him.”