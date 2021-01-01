'I'm pretty sure that he will stay' - Guardiola hopeful De Bruyne will sign new Man City contract

The club are looking to tie down the 29-year-old to a long-term extension after another strong start to the season

head coach Pep Guardiola has expressed his confidence that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will commit to a new deal with the club.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League's top players, and was named PFA Players' Player of the Year last season.

The Belgian joined City from in August 2015 in a club-record £55 million ($67m) deal, and signed a five-year contract in January 2018.

Though his contract won't expire for another two-and-a-half-years, City are keen to tie the playmaker down to fresh terms that will keep him at the club for even longer.

According to a report in The Times, De Bruyne rejected City's initial contact offer this week and was unhappy with the terms that were presented to him.

Guardiola, though, believes that De Bruyne will eventually sign a new deal, but has admitted that he is in the dark about the negotiation process.

"I'm pretty sure that he will stay but at the same time we have to respect the process," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"I don't know what's going on because I didn't speak with Txiki [Begiristain, Man City director of football] but he knows how we perceive him - not just as a football player, but as a person, how important he is for the club. But I'm not worried.

"At the end it's his decision and hopefully it's going to finish well."

De Bruyne has scored three goals and added 12 assists in all competitions this season as City look to regain the Premier League title they lost to last season, as well as win their first title.

Following a 3-1 win over on Sunday, City have drawn to within four points of league-leading duo and Liverpool, though they have a game in hand on the former and two in hand on the latter.

In the Champions League, meanwhile, City have advanced past the group stage and will take on outfit in the round of 16.

Cup competitions will occupy City this week though, as they face Man Utd in the semi-final on Wednesday before an clash against on Sunday.