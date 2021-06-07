'I'm not responsible for Juventus transfers' - Szczesny plays down exit talk

The Poland international is not concerned by the speculation surrounding his future due to the fact he still has three years left on his contract

Wojciech Szczesny has played down talk of an imminent move away from Juventus, insisting he is "not responsible" for the club's strategy in the transfer market.

Szczesny has spent the last four years of his career on Juve's books, having been snapped up from Arsenal for €12 million (£10m/$15m) in the summer of 2017.

The 31-year-old has nailed down a role as the Bianconeri's number one goalkeeper while winning numerous major trophies in Italy, but it has been suggested that the club may be ready to cash in on an experienced performer in the summer window.

What's been said?

Szczesny is paying no attention to the speculation surrounding his future amid links with a return to Roma, where he played on loan between 2015 and 2017.

“I know that this has been in the media for a while, so I will try to answer this question once and for all,” the Poland international said during a press conference ahead of Euro 2020.

“I have not spoken to Juventus or any other club, because there is nothing to discuss about a departure.

“I am not responsible for Juventus transfer strategy.”

Szczesny's record at Juventus

Szczesny has racked up 137 appearances across all competitions for Juve over the past four seasons, recording 54 clean sheets while shipping just 124 goals.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper has helped the club win three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia crowns and two Supercoppa Italiana's, while establishing himself as one of the most consistent keepers in Italian football.

The bigger picture

Szczesny fought off competition from Gianluigi Buffon to remain Juve's first-choice netminder last season, but his position may not be secure after the summer window.

Although Buffon has already announced his decision to depart, the Bianconeri are being heavily linked with Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the month.

Szczesny still has three years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium, but his place in the team could come under serious threat if Juve are able to bring in Donnarumma on a free ahead of the 2021-22 campaign - with the 22-year-old widely regarded as one of the best keepers in European football.

