I'm not in favour of postponing Afcon in Cameroon, it's really a headache - Bahoken

The Angers man does not want the Afcon finals to be moved to June while his compatriot Eto'o shares a different view

forward Stephane Bahoken believes “there is still time” to complete the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers and stick to the January staging of the tournament despite the coronavirus pandemic plunging the football calendar into uncertainty.

Caf has already lost two rounds of qualification following the postponement of the March fixtures and it is highly-unlikely that June’s Matchday 5 and the final fixtures in August will proceed as scheduled.

Despite the bleak future possibilities, Bahoken is confident of an August resumption of the qualifiers and feels that moving the Afcon tournament to June would cause a counter-attraction with the 2021 Uefa European Championship.

“I think it is still possible [to play Afcon in January],” Bahoken told RFI.

“The people who organise the competition are paid to find solutions in such serious situations. Personally, I am not in favour of the postponement. Maybe playing it in June might be a good idea, but it would fall at the time of the Euro… It’s really a headache.

“But since there are four [qualifying] rounds left and football is supposed to start again from August… I think there is still time. A postponement would be really disappointing. But, as long as we play it at home, I'm happy.”

Bahoken's views oppose those of compatriot Samuel Eto'o who feels that the tournament should be postponed especially if the pandemic persists.

Caf will also have to worry about the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers if football is resumed and this might cause a fixture congestion on the African football calendar.

Bahoken has also aired his views on the ending of the season with Angers finishing 11th on the standings.

While he approves the termination of the campaign, he, however, says there is still “a taste of unfinished business.”

“I am happy because the objective has been fulfilled but I am also disappointed because I would have liked to finish the Championship, even if we ended on a positive note. There is a taste of unfinished business,” said Bahoken.

“We had a break between December and January, and there we were on the right course to earn points and go up in the standings. The squad was almost full, there were ten games left so anything was possible.”

The 2020/21 Ligue 1 season is scheduled to start on August 22 although it is largely dependent on the coronavirus outbreak situation by then.