'I'm not happy' - Can frustrated over limited role with Juventus

The German midfielder is not content to just sit on the bench in Italy after starting for Germany in Wednesday's friendly draw with Argentina

Emre Can says he is unhappy at champions as the international struggles for game time in Turin.

Can has made just three substitute appearances for Juve in the league after being left out of the club's squad this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder was a 71st-minute substitute against last week, taking his tally to just 78 league minutes in 2019-20 under head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Can did manage to complete the full match in Germany's 2-2 friendly draw with on Wednesday and admitted his displeasure at not playing regularly for his club.

"I'm not happy [at Juventus] right now. I don't play much at the moment," Can said.

"Last season I played a lot. Especially in important games for Juventus. And I also played well there.

"I haven't had a chance this season. But now I think, when I come back to the club, I will get chances again.

"I am definitely grateful to Joachim Low. Because I didn't play much in the club and he invited me anyway. Nevertheless, he gave me the chance. That's why I was simply happy that I played again."



Can and Germany are back in action on Sunday, when they travel to Estonia for their qualifier.

After missing out on Sarri's Champions League squad and publicly expressing his frutration at the decision, Can revealed to Goal and SPOX that he has since had "no conversation" with the former boss about the matter.

"It wasn't easy or pleasing to make the choices I had to for the Champions League list, but it was necessary," Sarri said back in September.

"I'm sorry because two important players were left out. However, these difficulties demonstrate the strength of our squad.

Article continues below

"It's normal that when a player suffers from a strong and impactful choice that there's an emotional aspect involved.

"We must give him the opportunity to let out how he is feeling. I'm of the right age to understand these kinds of reactions."

After the international break, Juventus are next in action against as they look to extend their one-point gap at the top of the Serie A table.