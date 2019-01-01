'I'm here to make my story' - Felipe not out to replace Inter-bound Godin

A €20 million signing from Porto, Atletico Madrid's new centre-back does not intend to follow in the Uruguayan's footsteps

New recruit Felipe is not concerned about filling Diego Godin's boots at .

Godin has signed a three-year deal with , ending a nine-year stay in the Spanish capital that yielded a title and two final appearances, though Atleti lost on both occasions to neigbours .

After joining from for €20 million ($22.6 million/‎£18 million) and agreeing to a three-year contract with the Spanish club, Felipe is widely expected to be Atletico's replacement for captain Godin.

The defender has earned one senior cap for , while also guiding Porto to two trophies after joining the club from Corinthians.

Felipe had been a constant presence for Porto during his time with the club, having made at least 44 appearances in each of his three seasons with the Portuguese side.

But the 30-year-old Brazilian defender is not feeling the pressure of following in the footsteps of one of the club's modern greats as he instead looks to make his own mark on a club that expects to contend for a title once again next season.

"Godin is Godin, he's a great player and he's made a great story," Felipe said of the two-time winner following his move.

"I'm here to make my story. I want to play a great role, I know the club is huge.

"I really wanted to come in. I have very high expectations of having a good season."

Atletico face a substantial rebuild with Lucas Hernandez joining and veteran right-back Juanfran leaving, while striker Antoine Griezmann has announced his intention to depart and left-back Filipe Luis also expected to be on his way out.

midfielder Rodri is close to completing his move to Manchester City , with the Premier League champions paying his release clause, though Marcos Llorente has arrived from Real Madrid.

The club finished second in La Liga last season, behind champions but ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

After winning the Europa League title in 2017-18, Atletico Madrid made it to the knockout round of the Champions League this year before falling to due to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in the second leg.