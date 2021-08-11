The Argentine is confident the Ligue 1 side can compete for "every title" upon his arrival in the French capital

Lionel Messi says he is excited to play alongside the world's "best players" after joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina star signed a two-year contract at PSG with an option for a third following his departure from Barcelona this summer.

The move sees him reunite with ex-Barca team-mate Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe, and the forward is excited to feature alongside the pair.

What has been said?

Asked about combining with the two attackers at Parc des Princes, Messi told reporters: "I am very happy. It's crazy.

"I had a lot of envy; but I'm going to play with the best players in the world, and that's always good."

Messi targets Champions League title with PSG

PSG are looking to win back the Ligue 1 title this season after losing out to Lille last term, while the club's great ambition is to lift the Champions League crown.

Messi, who won the European title four times with Barcelona, is confident his side can embark on a serious challenge for major silverware in 2021-22, saying: "Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title.

"My only will now is to start training with my new team-mates. I still want to win, as I wanted it in the first moment of my career. I want to keep winning titles and that is why I came here to this club."

He added: "This team is ready. There are some new transfers, but they have been close and are ready [to win the Champions League]. I have just come here to help. My dream is to win this trophy again and I think Paris is the best place to do so."

Why did Messi leave Barcelona?

After his contract at Camp Nou expired this summer, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner agreed to sign a new deal with the Catalan club.

He was expected to commit for another five years, but Barca could not afford to register him having already exceeded the salary limit set by La Liga.

The attacker held a tearful press conference to confirm his departure, admitting that he wanted to stay at the club.

"I gave everything for this club from the first day I arrived to the last," he said. "I never imagined having to say goodbye as I didn't think about it. What's clear is I did everything possible, and [Barca] couldn't do it because of La Liga.

"A lot of things have been said about me, but on my behalf we did everything I could because I wanted to stay. Last year I didn't want to stay and I said it. This year I did and I couldn't."

