'I'm glad I put a smile on his face' - Henderson opens up on father embrace after Champions League triumph

The Liverpool captain spoke about the emotion he felt when embracing his father after lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy

Jordan Henderson was delighted to put a smile on his father's face after opening up about their emotional embrace following 's triumph.

One of the lasting images of the Reds' 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid was the sight of Henderson hugging his dad, Brian, and breaking down in tears amid the celebrations.

The Liverpool captain's father was diagnosed with throat cancer six years ago and initially hid the diagnosis from Henderson for fear it would derail his football career.

And Henderson was delighted to share the moment with his dad, who has since received the all-clear.

"My dad has been through a lot over the past few years, not only with himself but with his family," Henderson said.

"I am sure he will be so proud to see us win the game and win the Champions League. It will mean the world to him. I am just glad I can put a smile on his face.

"It's obviously emotional. We have come a long way as a team and we have had so many knockbacks and to finally get over the line... it is an amazing feeling and one that we will remember forever. It's so special."

It was an almost cathartic moment for Henderson, who has often faced criticism over his role at Liverpool.

And, after several near misses under boss Jurgen Klopp, the importance of winning European football's biggest prize is not lost on the international.

Liverpool secured a sixth European crown thanks to an early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike from substitute Divock Origi.

"It was nice to know we have come back from so many disappointments and finally get over the line and win a big trophy," Henderson added.

"It is an amazing night and hopefully we can use this to win more in the future, it gives us the confidence to know we can win the Champions League and together we can move forward and hopefully win more trophies as well."