Ilhan Fandi scores first professional goal

Ilhan's goal saw him become the joint-fourth youngest scorer in Singapore Premier League history

Last weekend's game between and saw a notable moment take place in Singapore football when Ilhan Fandi scored a scorcher against the Japanese side.

Ilhan, after all, isn't just any footballer - he is the third son of legendary Singapore forward Fandi Ahmad. Moreover, his goal saw him become the joint-fourth youngest scorer in history.

However, his strike wasn't enough to prevent Young Lions from suffering a defeat to Albirex - the U23 side eventually lost 4-1.