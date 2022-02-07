Ilhan Fandi and Saifullah Akbar among big names in Singapore U23 squad
Senior internationals Ilhan Fandi, Saifullah Akbar, Nur Adam Abdullah and Jacob Mahler have been named in the provisional Singapore Under-23 squad for the upcoming AFF Championship in Cambodia.
Ilhan, Saifullah and Nur Adam were all part of the successful Singapore squad that made it to the semi-finals at the Suzuki Cup back in December, although the youngsters had to settle for bit-part roles at the tournament on home soil.
Singapore will now be looking to build on that successful campaign at the underage tournament, with the Lions taking part in the U-23 competition for only the second time after sitting out the 2019 edition.
Singapore were drawn in Group C alongside Thailand and Vietnam, who have both decided to send their U-21 squads to the tournament.
They kick off their campaign with a match against the War Elephants on February 16, before locking horns with Vietnam on February 19.
Full Singapore U-23 squad:
|Name
|Pos
|DOB
|Club
|Aizil Yazid
|GK
|24-Dec-04
|Hougang United
|Ridhwan Fikri
|GK
|29-Apr-99
|Young Lions
|Riki Kimura
|GK
|14-Nov-00
|Balestier Khalsa
|Umayr Sujuandy
|GK
|18-Feb-03
|Young Lions
|Danish Irfan
|DF
|10-Mar-99
|Young Lions
|Irfan Najeeb
|DF
|31-Jul-99
|Tampines Rovers
|Jacob Mahler
|DF
|10-Apr-00
|Young Lions
|Jordan Emaviwe
|DF
|09-Apr-01
|Young Lions
|Nur Adam Abdullah
|DF
|13-Apr-01
|Lion City Sailors
|Raoul Suhaimi
|DF
|18-Sep-05
|Young Lions
|Ryaan Sanizal
|DF
|31-May-02
|Tampines Rovers
|Ryhan Stewart
|DF
|15-Feb-00
|Young Lions
|Syed Akmal
|DF
|28-Apr-00
|Young Lions
|Abdul Rasaq
|MF
|16-Jun-01
|Young Lions
|Arshad Shamim
|MF
|09-Dec-99
|Young Lions
|Daniel Goh
|MF
|13-Aug-99
|Young Lions
|Danish Qayyum
|MF
|02-Feb-02
|Young Lions
|Farhan Zulkifli
|MF
|10-Nov-02
|Hougang United
|Jared Gallagher
|MF
|18-Jan-02
|Young Lions
|Joel Chew
|MF
|09-Feb-00
|Young Lions
|Rezza Rezky
|MF
|08-Nov-00
|Young Lions
|Saifullah Akbar
|MF
|31-Jan-99
|Lion City Sailors
|Shah Shahiran
|MF
|14-Nov-99
|Young Lions
|Zamani Zamri
|MF
|31-May-01
|Young Lions
|Glenn Kweh
|FW
|26-Mar-00
|Young Lions
|Ilhan Fandi
|FW
|08-Nov-02
|Young Lions
|Khairin Nadim
|FW
|08-May-04
|Young Lions
|Nicky Melvin
|FW
|13-Jun-02
|Albirex Niigata (S)
|Zikos Chua
|FW
|15-Apr-02
|Young Lions