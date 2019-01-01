Ikhsan Fandi's stock continues to rise

He scored a thumping header in Singapore's 3-1 loss to Uzbekistan and was arguably Singapore's best player in that game.

In total Iksan Fandi has netted seven goals for Singapore and that number is set to grow especially with how Ikhsan is progressing. Despite being only just 20 years of age, he has already made the striker's position his own with the Lions.

And his stock is set to grow as he continues his football education at a higher level in Norway. It can be tough when your father is a bonafide legend, but at the moment Ikhsan is gradually carving out his own legacy.