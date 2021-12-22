Ikhsan Fandi equaliser leaves Indonesia frustrated after sublime Witan Sulaeman opener

Singapore fought back after going a goal down in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final tie with Indonesia to salvage a 1-1 draw.

The Garuda drew first blood when Witan Sulaeman opened the scoring after 28 minutes of play, coolly placing the ball into the net after some fine work from Asnawi down the right.

Witan could have doubled his personal tally shortly after, but Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny did well to make life difficult for the youngster as he fired just wide.

The hosts had a difficult evening at the National Stadium, but refused to give up and were rewarded for their efforts with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Faris Ramli did well to set up young striker Ikhsan Fandi and the brand new BG Pathum attacker celebrated his transfer to the Thai champions by poking home his third goal of the tournament.

Both sides threatened a number of times in the remainder of the game, but there would not be a winner as it ended all square.

Indonesia and Singapore locks horns again on December 25 in the battle for a spot in the final against either Vietnam or Thailand.