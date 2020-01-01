Iheanacho’s winner vs Brentford shortlisted for Leicester City Goal of the Month award

The Nigeria international could be rewarded for his brilliant strike against the Bees which sent the Foxes into the next round of the FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho’s winner against has been nominated for Goal of the Month for January.

The Super Eagles star scored the solitary goal with only four minutes into the encounter which was enough to send the Foxes into the fourth round.

The former striker tapped home from close range after a timely cross from James Justin.

Article continues below

More teams

Iheanacho will slug it out with Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Admiral Muskwe, Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira for a chance to clinch the individual prize.

🇦 Maddison

🇧 Choudhury

🇨 Muskwe

🇩 Barnes

🇪 Ricardo

🇫 Pérez

🇬 Iheanacho



Have your say and you could win a prize courtesy of https://t.co/TLKjODQJZM 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 5, 2020

Iheanacho has scored eight goals and contributed four assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

The international will hope to continue his fine form when Leicester face Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 14.