Iheanacho reacts after Leicester City advance into FA Cup quarter-final

The Nigeria international has aired his feelings after the Foxes secured victory against the Championship side at King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his delight following progress to the quarter-final on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ men handed a 1-0 defeat to in the fifth round of the competition in front of their own fans to set up a date with .

Iheanacho, who has recently been enjoying more game-time, did enough to ensure ‎the Foxes advance into the next stage of the tournament, featuring for the duration of the game while Ricardo Pereira scored the goal.

Following the victory, the former striker has taken to the social media to express his feelings.

“Through to the next round all glory to God,” the international tweeted.

Through to the next round all glory to God @ricbpereira ⚽️👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZoUmCH4GP3 — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) March 5, 2020

Iheanacho has been in fine form for Leicester this season, having scored eight goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances.

His impressive performances earned him a recall to the Super Eagles for their qualifiers against Sierra Leone this month.

The forward will hope to help Leicester, third in the Premier League, claim victory against in their next game on March 9.