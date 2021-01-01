Iheanacho and Ndidi in FA Cup final a blessing to Nigeria – Dosu Joseph

The former Nigeria international is pleased the West Africans have two of their players in the final of the competition

Dosu Joseph believes having Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi in the final of the FA Cup is a blessing for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles stars will be expected to feature for Leicester City when they take on Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Iheanacho has been in blistering form for the Foxes this season, scoring 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions, including his match-winning goal in the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Southampton.

The 47-year-old is delighted with the eye-catching performances of the Super Eagles attacker and also expressed his joy with the Foxes’ qualification to the final of the tournament, which could see Iheanacho and Ndidi play a part.

“I am happy, Nigerians are happy with Iheanacho performances and blessed to see two of their players in the FA Cup final - [Iheanacho and Ndidi],” the former Nigeria goalkeeper told Goal.

“Iheanacho has been fantastic this season. He is been doing what he is expected to do as a striker for Leicester City. He’s been scoring goals.

“He is happy now and he is improving every day. I am really impressed with his performances. I just hope his coach will keep playing him week-in-week-out. He is done so well for himself."

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since teaming up with the side from Genk in 2017.

The Nigeria legend is pleased with the development of the midfielder and backed him to move to a bigger club when the opportunity arises.

“We are all praying to grow. We are all hoping to play for the bigger clubs in the world. He is been doing well for Leicester City,” he continued.

“If Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and other big clubs come, I think he can leave Leicester.

“All he has to do is to keep on playing well so that other big clubs can come for him.”

While Iheanacho has 31 appearances for the Nigeria national team, Ndidi has played 38 times for the three-time African champions.

The players recently helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.