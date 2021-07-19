Iheanacho: I have a feeling this season it might fall for Leicester City

The Nigeria international scored 19 goals for the Foxes in the concluded campaign

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is optimistic Leicester City will achieve their Premier League objectives in the new campaign.

The towering attacker was in a good form in the 2020/21 season and went on to score 19 goals for the Brendan Rodgers-led team.

"Obviously, I scored goals last season," Iheanacho told the club's official portal on Monday.

"I think, this season, we really need to do more and focus on our games. I have a good feeling that this season, it might fall for us and we will get what we want. As I said before, we need to concentrate and focus on the games, one after the other and hopefully, we will get there in the end.

"I pray for more goals, but most importantly, more wins and more points."

The 24-year-old also expressed his feelings after re-joining the former league champions for the pre-season.

"It feels good, it is sunny! I am happy to be back. Pre-season is on, so you know what it means: running, running, running!" Iheanacho continued.

"Of course, it’s good to be back. Now, we need to concentrate on the work that we have ahead. We just need to focus and get through the pre-season and focus on the new season.

"It is good to be back with this special group of lads. We are like a family. We are all friends, so it is always good to be back with everybody. We are hoping we will be back fit and strong so we can work together again.

Article continues below

"I am happy, coming back here, and hopefully we will enjoy it and even enjoy the running as well!"

Leicester had narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Champions League after finishing fifth with 66 points, a point less than Chelsea who finished fourth.

They won 20 out of the 38 matches they played, drawing six and losing 12. They scored 68 goals in the process and conceded 50. City will be starting their 2021/22 campaign with a home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.