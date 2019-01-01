'If Rebic wants to stay, he needs to show it' - Eintracht boss issues ultimatum amid Inter links

The Croatia international forward has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side, and failed to perform in Thursday's Europa League defeat

manager Adi Hutter has issued an ultimatum to forward Ante Rebic after a poor showing in his side’s surprise 1-0 defeat to on Thursday night.

The international was withdrawn at half-time as the side were beaten 1-0 in , leaving last year’s semi-finalists on the verge of an early exit.

Frankfurt’s excellent season last year was built around the effective attacking trio of Rebic, Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller.

With the latter pair having left for and West Ham, respectively, Rebic has also been linked with a move away and some suggested that his performance against Strasbourg suggested his head had been turned by rumours of an approach from .

"If he wants to stay here, I want him to show it,” Hutter said. “If not, we have to find a solution.

"When you play for Eintracht Frankfurt, I want you to give everything you've got.

“I didn't see that from him today. We'll sit down with him and talk plainly."

Rebic started the season well, bagging a hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal first-round win over third-tier side SV Waldhof Mannheim. However, he hasn’t scored in any of his other four appearances so far.

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp also expressed his exasperation after the game, though he didn’t refer to Rebic directly.

“In the first half, not everyone was fully involved so we didn’t stand a chance,” Trapp said.

While Rebic was the least heralded of Frankfurt’s attacking trio last season, he finished the campaign with a solid return of ten goals and six assists and was a key part of their link-up play.

Article continues below

Despite the large fees brought in for both Jovic and Haller, manager Hutter has yet to bring in a replacement for either forward.

In their first game of the new Bundesliga season, a 1-0 win at home to , Rebic was the furthest man forward with Daichi Kamada and Mijat Gacinovic playing behind him.

Inter have been the club most closely linked with signing Rebic, though rivals have also emerged as a potential destination. director Bruno Hubner has previously spoken of being confident of keeping hold of him.