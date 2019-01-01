‘If Pogba was leaving Man Utd he’d have gone by now’ – Real Madrid deal doubted by McClaren

The former Red Devils assistant manager believes the World Cup winner will remain at Old Trafford despite ongoing talk of a possible switch to Spain

Paul Pogba is likely to stay at despite the incessant talk of interest from , says former Red Devils assistant manager Steve McClaren.

Speculation continues to suggest that the World Cup-winning midfielder could be on the move this summer, with the transfer window still open in .

Pogba has previously stated that he could be open to a “new challenge”, while Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for a fellow Frenchman.

McClaren, though, doubts that a deal will be done at this stage, with United no longer in a position to bring in a replacement and the 26-year-old having vowed to “give everything” for the club.

"I think he will stay, he would have gone by now. They would have replaced him and now they don't need to, that's the key thing," McClaren, who once worked as Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man, told Sky Sports.

"You could see it on Sunday, did really well against him in the first half, but once he got space in the second half, he can deliver the pass, score the goal. He can do things.

"When Ole first came in, he got the best out of Pogba for the first 15 games and the way he turned the game around against , that's what he's capable of doing.

"Ole believes he can get the best out of him and especially with [Harry] Maguire and the way they have started, Pogba might think 'yeah, I could be the king of this team'.

"These players want top players around them, to be challenging for the trophies. Manchester United demonstrated that with the summer signings [and] the first game.

"Pogba might be thinking 'they really want me and this is a good team, I could win things here'."

Maguire was the marquee addition at Old Trafford in the Premier League window, with United moving to make him the most expensive defender in world football.

McClaren believes value will be found in an £80 million ($96m) agreement, with there already suggestions that an England international centre-half could make the same kind of impact with the Red Devils as Virgil van Dijk has at Liverpool.

"[They have] signed [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka and the young boy from Swansea [Daniel] James. But the biggest of the summer was Maguire," added McClaren.

"He's like van Dijk signing for , the difference - the person that took Liverpool to the next level. I think Maguire can do exactly the same for Manchester United.

"He did it on Sunday against Chelsea, he was magnificent. He's a great defender, a leader.

"The way he speaks to the players and his demeanour, confidence and courage when he has the ball, I think he's the perfect signing for Manchester United."