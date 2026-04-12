Dick Lukkien, who works closely with Ajax loanee Dies Janse at FC Groningen, delivered a positive assessment of the defender on the ‘Goedemorgen Eredivisie’ show. The Groningen coach was far more circumspect about PSV loanee Tygo Land.

On ESPN’s morning show, Lukkien is asked whether the pair are ready for Ajax and PSV respectively. “Agree and disagree,” is the FC Groningen manager’s verdict. “Tygo is a brilliant player, but in my view he still needs another year to really make an impact at PSV.”

Janse, however, earns high praise. “He’s making huge strides, especially since the winter break. If I were at Ajax, I’d give him a chance,” Lukkien tells the Amsterdam club’s technical staff.

Yet he stops short of advising Land to stay on at FC Groningen. “That would put me in the technical director’s seat, and Mo Allach is perfectly capable of forming his own view. My job is to develop players. If I truly believed Tygo was ready, I’d say so. But he still needs a year of regular first-team football, and that’s more likely here than at PSV.”

Hans Kraay Jr. praises Janse’s strength on the ball, and Lukkien agrees, adding, “He’s good off the ball too. He often has fifty metres behind him, yet little goes wrong.”

Lukkien does, however, note that Janse can be too complacent and must sharpen his awareness. “I’m not sure if that’s the right word, but he’s not quite alert enough. But generally, he thinks ahead and avoids trouble.”

Kraay immediately says “no” when presenter Milan van Dongen suggests that Janse might form a strong partnership with Youri Baas at Ajax. Lukkien disagrees. “Smart, talented players can always play well together. That’s how I see those two.”