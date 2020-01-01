'If he wants to go, we'd accommodate him' - Fiorentina open to sale of Juventus target Chiesa

Rocco Commisso addressed the winger's future amid links to same major clubs

are open to selling Federico Chiesa if the star forward wants to leave amid links to champions , according to the club's owner Rocco Commisso.

The talented winge ris a player in demand following his exploits for Fiorentina, with some o the world's biggest clubs rumoured to be chasing Chiesa.

Reports indicate that the likes of Juve, , and are looking to make a push to sign the Fiorentina star.

The 22-year-old international, who emerged from Fiorentina's youth system in 2016, had managed six goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances prior to coronavirus halting the season.

Chiesa scored 12 goals last season, with six of those goals coming in Serie A, while adding six league goals the year prior as well.

Internationally, Chiesa broke through with Italy in 2018, earning 11 caps in his first year.

He has since taken his cap total to 17 while also taking part in the 2019 Under-21 Euros.

Commisso addressed Chiesa's future, while denying the club have offered the Viola star a new contract in the wake of those exit rumours.

"We had a meeting before Christmas if I'm not mistaken," Commisso told Radio Bruno Toscana.

"If he wants to go then I'm sorry, but we'd accommodate him, providing the offer is fair. We must also see what he's worth.

"[His price] may have dropped since last year. It must suit everyone, although there's a chance that he'll stay.

"I haven't offered Federico anything. There hasn't been a proposal, it's fake news. The important thing is that a player wants to stay.

"Many players have understood that Fiorentina are aiming high. I don't want to put anything in Chiesa’s mouth, he’s a very good lad.

"We have a very good relationship and I want to keep him. I want to do the right thing for Fiorentina and, if he wants to go, we'll accommodate him."

Commisso added: "There's Juventus, but there are also other teams in Europe."

With play suspended due to the coronavirus, Fiorentina sit in 13th place, five points out of the relegation places.