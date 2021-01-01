Ibrahimovic to sign new one-year AC Milan contract worth around €6m

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with AC Milan, Goal can confirm.

The contract, that is set to be worth around €6 million a year, plus €1m in additional bonuses, is due to be announced by the Serie A club on Thursday evening.

Ibrahimovic has been one of Milan's top performers during the 2020-21 campaign and seemingly still has plenty to offer, despite the fact he will turn 40 later this year.

What are the details?

The Sweden international will extend his stay with Milan for at least another season, with Ibrahimovic having been with the Rossoneri since joining them in December 2019 on a free transfer.

Milan have already teased the announcement via their social channels, with a Twitter post showing their television studio accompanied by the text: "What'Z happening?" and an hour-glass emoji.

Indeed, Goal can confirm that Ibrahimovic has agreed to a new one-year contract, with his current deal having been due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, and an official announcement is due to follow later today.

How has Ibrahimovic performed since joining Milan?

Ibrahimovic initially only arrived a six-month contract when he signed for Milan back in 2019 although his performances in that short period - that saw him score 10 goals in 18 league games - convinced the club to offer him an extension.

That was due to expire at the end of the current season although the 39-year-old has continued to impress for the Rossoneri, scoring a hugely impressive 15 goals in just 17 Serie a games in what has been an injury-disrupted campaign.

Speaking back in March, Ibrahimovic explained how he hoped he could remain at San Siro, despite negotiations over an extension having dragged, telling Rai Play: "Let’s see [about a renewal].

"If [Milan technical director] Paolo [Maldini] wants, I am up for it. When I spend a day without them [my team-mates], it's like one without my children."

